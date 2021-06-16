VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials are slated to provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, immunizations and other relevant information on Wednesday afternoon.

The updated is expected to be released in a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, health officials announced 108 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, including four found in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 85 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, according to the BCCDC, including two people in hospital, but none in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 56 of the active cases Tuesday, including 41 in the South Island, seven in the Central Island and eight in the North Island.

No one died of COVID-19 in B.C. on Tuesday, health officials said. Since the pandemic began, 1,734 people have died of the virus in B.C., including 41 people in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Tuesday, roughly 76.1 per cent of adults in B.C. had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.4 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received their first dose.

In total, B.C. has administered 4,102,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, some 657,491 of which are second doses.

B.C. ENTERS STEP 2

On Tuesday, B.C. officially entered Step 2 of its reopening plan, which includes removing restrictions on travel within the province, as well as opening up indoor organized events of up to 50 people at movie theatres and other spaces like banquet halls.

Restrictions were also eased for sports programs, indoor worship services, and personal outdoor events of up to 50 people.

"This is the next stage on our journey and our progress is a shared effort, so let’s work together to continue to progress on this path," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement Tuesday.