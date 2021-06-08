VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases and immunizations on Tuesday afternoon.

The update is expected to be released in a written statement around 3 p.m., according to health officials.

On Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix and deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson said 481 cases of COVID-19 were identified across B.C. over the weekend.

Of those cases, nine were confirmed on Vancouver Island between Saturday and Monday.

There are currently 56 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, according to the BCCDC, including three people in hospital, but no one in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 29 active cases Monday, including 19 in the South Island, eight in the Central Island and two in the North Island.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has confirmed 145,530 cases of COVID-19, including 5,076 cases found on Vancouver Island.

Health officials say 12 people died of the virus over the weekend, bringing B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 1,722. None of the victims lived in the island region, where 41 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, roughly 74 per cent of all B.C. adults had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 72 per cent of people aged 12 and older.

Gustafson said the province was "on track" for reopening, with the next phase of the four-step reopening plan scheduled for June 15 at the earliest.

The second step would include restarting some indoor events with up to 50 people, restarting indoor sports and high-intensity fitness classes, and opening up travel within B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.