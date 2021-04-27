VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials are slated to release an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

The written update will be released after 3 p.m.

On Monday, health officials announced 2,491 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, which were recorded over the weekend.

Of those cases, 82 were discovered on Vancouver Island. There are now 308 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including 27 people who are in hospital for treatment, and four more who are receiving critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 265 active cases Monday, including 172 in the South Island, 71 in the Central Island and 22 in the North Island.

Over the weekend, 17 more people died of COVID-19, according to health officials. One death was reported in the island region, where 35 people have now died of the virus since the pandemic began.

Since the start of the pandemic, Island Health has reported 4,540 cases of COVID-19.

As of Monday, B.C. had administered 1,635,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 89,035 second doses.

B.C.'s health minister said Monday that nearly 36 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received their first dose of a vaccine.

