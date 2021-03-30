VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials are slated to release a written update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

The update is expected after 3 p.m. and will cover information on new cases, deaths and immunizations.

On Monday, health officials announced 2,518 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 142 found on Vancouver Island.

The new cases were recorded over a three-day period, during which time six more people died of COVID-19, bringing B.C.'s death toll to 1,455.

One person in the island region died of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the health authority's death toll to 29.

As of Monday, there were 368 active cases of the virus in the Vancouver Island region. Island Health identified the locations of 333 of the active cases Monday, including 168 in the South Island, 142 in the Central Island and 23 in the North Island.

Twelve people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the island region, and one more person is receiving critical care.

New restrictions

On Monday, health officials announced several new health restrictions due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the province.

Effective now until April 19, temporary restrictions are in place at restaurants and gyms, and masks are being recommended for school-aged children in Grade 4 and up.

For the next three weeks, restaurants and bars can not host indoor dining, though outdoor patio dining, take out and delivery services are still allowed.

Meanwhile, indoor group fitness programs are currently suspended, though individuals can still use gyms and one-on-one programs are permitted.

Outdoor social gatherings of up to 10 are still allowed to take place, though health officials stress the group must be consistent.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that the new restrictions were intended to target where COVID-19 transmission is being detected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.