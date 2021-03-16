VICTORIA -- Health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The update is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The update follows Monday’s announcement that 1,506 new COVID-19 cases were found across B.C. over the weekend, including 75 cases on Vancouver Island.

There are now 261 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health has identified the locations of 216 of the active cases, including 74 in the South Island, 100 in the Central Island and 42 in the North Island.

Thirteen people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and two more are in critical care.

The Island Health region has now recorded 2,761 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Over the weekend, 10 people died of the virus in B.C., bringing the province’s death toll to 1,407. No deaths were reported in the Vancouver Island region, where the death toll has reached 28.

The province has now administered 409,103 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 87,059 secondary doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.