COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide pandemic update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday.

The update is expected in a written statement from the Health Ministry after 3 p.m.

It follows Thursday's announcement that nine more people in B.C. died of the disease.

Four deaths were recorded in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, two in Northern Health, two in Interior Health and one in Fraser Health, according to a statement Thursday afternoon.

B.C.'s pandemic death toll now stands at 2,840, including 211 deaths in the island region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 68 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, down from 70 reported Wednesday and 80 confirmed a week ago, on Feb. 17.

Six patients are currently in critical care in Island Health, down from nine reported Wednesday and 14 recorded on Feb. 17.

Around this time last month, 101 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including 11 people in critical care.

NEW CASES AND VACCINATIONS

The province identified 597 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 113 new cases in the island region.

Across B.C., 612 people are currently in hospital with the disease, including 102 patients in critical care.

Approximately 90.6 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86 per cent have received two doses.

The province says 55.1 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have now received three doses of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.