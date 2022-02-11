COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide pandemic update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Friday on the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m.

Five COVID-19 deaths were reported in B.C. on Thursday, including two deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,730 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 197 in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Eighty-seven people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

That total is down from 104 reported Wednesday and 117 confirmed a week ago on Feb. 3.

Fourteen patients are in critical care on Vancouver Island, up from 13 reported Wednesday and 10 confirmed on Feb. 3.

NEW CASES

Another 199 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.

The new cases were among 1,318 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.

The B.C. Health Ministry says it will no longer report the number of confirmed active cases in the province. "As of today, the number of active cases and those that have discontinued isolation have been removed from the COVID-19 pandemic update and will no longer be updated on the daily BCCDC dashboard," said the ministry on Thursday.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five an older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.9 per cent had received two doses.

Approximately 51.1 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.