COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide new case update

Victoria -

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Friday on the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in the province over the past 48 hours.

There was no update from the B.C. Health Ministry on Thursday due to the Remembrance Day holiday.

In their last update Wednesday, health officials identified 555 new cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C., including 88 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Eleven more people in B.C. died of the disease Wednesday, including three deaths in the island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,234 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 106 deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

Sixty-two people were in hospital with the disease in the island region Wednesday, with 14 of those patients in critical care.

There are approximately 598 active cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region

Island Health data identified the locations of 500 active cases Wednesday, including 126 in the South Island, 286 in the Central Island and 88 in the North Island.

Health officials say 90.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.4 per cent have received two doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.