COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide new case update

Victoria -

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Thursday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The update is expected to come in a written statement from the health ministry after 3 p.m.

It follows Wednesday’s announcement that 76 new cases of COVID-19 were found in the Vancouver Island region. The cases were among 752 cases found across B.C. since Tuesday.

There are currently 5,945 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 743 active cases in the island region, according to the ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 659 active cases Wednesday, including 342 in the South Island, 264 in the Central Island and 53 in the North Island.

Thirty-nine people are in hospital for treatment of the illness in the Island Health region, 22 of whom are in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Nine more people died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including one person in the Island Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 1,992 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 71 in the island region.

As of Wednesday, 88.4 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.9 per cent had received two doses.

In total, the province has administered 7,908,832 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.