COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide mid-week update

The latest data on new COVID-19 cases, deaths, and immunizations will be released by the B.C. Ministry of Health on Wednesday afternoon.

The update is expected to come as a written statement after 3 p.m.

LATEST UPDATE

On Tuesday, no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in B.C., according to health officials.

Since the pandemic began, 2,974 people have died of the disease in British Columbia, including 236 deaths in the island region.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Another 259 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Tuesday, including 50 in Island Health.

As of Tuesday, 27 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, down from 28 reported Monday and 48 recorded a week prior on March 15.

Three patients were receiving intensive care in Island Health Tuesday, the same total reported Monday and an increase from two confirmed on March 15.

Around the same time last month, on Feb. 22, 69 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including nine patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.1 per cent have received two doses Tuesday.

Meanwhile, roughly 57.1 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine, according to the province.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.