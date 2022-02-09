COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live update

British Columbia health officials will provide a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will address the province with the latest data on vaccinations, deaths and hospitalizations.

There were no coronavirus-related deaths in B.C. on Tuesday.

So far, 2,707 people have died of the illness in the province, including 190 deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

Meanwhile, B.C. reached a milestone in its vaccination efforts Tuesday, with more than half of all eligible British Columbians having now received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Approximately 90.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.7 per cent have received two doses Tuesday.

Approximately 50.2 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received three doses.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 92 patients are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, down from the 110 reported Monday and 151 recorded a week ago on Feb. 1.

Ten patients were receiving critical care for COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from nine reported in Island Health on Monday, and seven confirmed on Feb. 1.

Around this time last month, on Jan. 7, 59 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 13 patients in critical care.

NEW CASES

Another 175 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 1,117 cases confirmed across the province over a 24-hour period.

There are currently 24,372 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,338 active cases in the island region.

While confirmed cases are only a fraction of B.C.'s total number of COVID-19 cases, health officials say test results still serve as an indicator of transmission rates in the province.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.