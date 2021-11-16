COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live update

Victoria -

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide a live update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

The update will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 1:30 p.m.

On Monday, health officials announced that 1,270 cases of COVID-19 were identified across the province over the weekend.

Of those cases, 183 were confirmed in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Monday, there were 3,837 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 576 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to the Health Ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 468 active cases Monday, including 94 in the South Island, 258 in the Central Island and 116 in the North Island.

Over the weekend, 16 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in B.C., including eight deaths recorded in the Island Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,273 people have died of COVID-19 in the province, including 115 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

As of Monday, 90.7 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.8 per cent had received two doses, according to the Health Ministry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.