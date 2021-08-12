VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s top health officials will return to the podium Thursday to give a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will discuss the province’s pandemic response and take questions from the media.

The news conference comes as COVID-19 infections are again trending up in B.C., with more than 500 cases found across the province on Wednesday.

Among Wednesday’s cases, 26 new infections were found in the Vancouver Island region, where there are now 222 active cases.

Island Health identified the locations of 185 active cases Wednesday, including 100 cases in the South Island, 73 in the Central Island and 12 in the North Island.

Since the pandemic began, 1,778 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 41 people in the Island Health region.

There are currently two people in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, and two more are in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

As of Wednesday, 82.3 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., while 71.1 per cent have received two doses.

B.C. has now administered 7,114,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its immunization campaign in December.

As of Wednesday, a long-term care home outbreak at Campbell River's Discovery Harbour facility is ongoing, according to the province. It is one of eight health-care outbreaks in B.C., and the only one located in the Island Health region.

