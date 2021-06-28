VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s top health officials will return to the podium Monday to give a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will reveal the latest COVID-19 modelling data, as well as updated case numbers and vaccination rates.

Dix and Henry will likely address the third phase of B.C.’s restart plan, which could begin as early as Thursday.

Under the third phase, Canada-wide recreational travel can resume, masks are no longer a requirement indoors and personal gatherings are no longer restricted in size.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The news conference follows Friday’s announcement that 72 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including four in the Vancouver Island region.

Two more people in B.C. have died of the disease, health officials announced Friday, bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,749. None of the recent deaths were recorded in the Vancouver Island region, where the pandemic has killed 41 people.

There were 38 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region Friday, including four people in hospital and three more in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health identified the locations of 29 active cases Friday, including 12 in the South Island, 16 in the Central Island and one in the North Island.

Approximately 77.6 per cent of adults in B.C. have now received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 76.2 per cent of people aged 12 and older have been vaccinated.

Additionally, 26.9 per cent of B.C. adults have received a second dose of a vaccine, while 25.2 per cent of those 12 and older have received their second dose.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.