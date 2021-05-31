Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in nearly three months
Quebec reports fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to decline
Manitobans receiving false vaccine appointment cancellation emails from province
Canada supports U.S. probe to investigate COVID-19 origin: Garneau
Ontario extends some COVID-19 orders past June 2, including ban on recreational camping and provincial border closures
Australia's Victoria COVID-19 cluster swells to 51, next few days 'critical'
Health Canada extends shelf life of AstraZeneca doses set to expire Monday by a month
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada