VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s top health officials will return to the podium Monday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement will cover updates on vaccinations, as well as the latest coronavirus cases and deaths recorded over the weekend.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix follows Friday’s announcement that 494 new COVID-19 cases were found in B.C., including eight in the Vancouver Island region.

The Island Health region has now recorded 4,905 cases since the pandemic began.

On Friday, there were 182 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including 16 people in hospital and five more in critical care.

Two more people died of COVID-19 in B.C. on Friday, bringing the province's death toll to 1,634.

No deaths were reported in the Vancouver Island region Friday, where 39 people have died of COVID-19.

B.C. has now administered 2,393,265 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 124,880 second doses.

As of Monday, every British Columbian adult is eligible to book their first COVID-19 shot if they have registered through the province’s Get Vaccinated website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.