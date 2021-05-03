VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s top health officials will return to the podium Monday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will announce new cases, deaths and vaccine updates over the weekend.

The news conference follows Friday’s announcement that 740 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including 32 in the Vancouver Island region.

Officials have now recorded 4,665 cases of COVID-19 in the island region since the pandemic began.

Four more people in B.C died from the disease Friday, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,581.

One of those deaths was recorded in the island region, where the pandemic has now killed 37 people.

There were 320 active COVID-19 cases in the island region Friday, including 21 people in hospital and six more in critical care.

Island Health officials confirmed the locations of 253 active cases Friday afternoon, including 140 in the South Island, 93 in the Central Island and 20 in the North Island.

The province has now administered almost 1.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Dix and Henry are expected to announce an accelerated timeline for the province’s immunization plan as more shipments of vaccine arrive in B.C. this week.

