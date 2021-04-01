VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will return to the podium Thursday for a live update on the latest COVID-19 data in B.C.

The announcement will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

The update comes one day after the province recorded its highest single-day case count since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, B.C. reported 1,013 new cases of COVID-19, including 47 on Vancouver Island.

The previous record was set on March 25, when 996 COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period.

There are now 404 active case of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region. Island Health identified the locations of 364 active cases Wednesday, including 181 in the South Island, 156 in the Central Island and 27 in the North Island.

Three more people died of COVID-19 in B.C. on Wednesday, bringing the provinces death toll to 1,458.

No deaths were reported in the island region, where 29 people have died of the virus since the pandemic began.

Health officials urge British Columbians to continue following health guidelines and to avoid risky gatherings and non-essential travel during the upcoming long weekend.

"The risk for all of us is too great, which means any of our usual travel and holiday weekend gatherings need to be put on hold this year," said Henry and Dix on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, temporary health restrictions remain in place for the province's restaurant and gym industries, among others.

The restrictions have left many Victoria businesses scrambling, and owners say the short notice of the restrictions, which were announced Monday, have many workers concerned.

