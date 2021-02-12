VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide a live update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday afternoon.

The briefing will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Thursday, health officials announced 449 new cases of COVID-19, including 19 that were identified on Vancouver Island.

There are now 255 active cases of COVID-19 on the island, including 23 people who are in hospital for treatment, and seven more who are receiving critical care.

Island Health has released the locations of 220 of the active cases. Fifty-eight are located in the South Island, 152 are active in the Central Island and 10 are ongoing in the North Island.

On Thursday, the health authority said the number of cases being reported in the Central Island region was concerning.

“Greater Nanaimo is continuing a worrying trend with the total number of new cases increasing for four consecutive weeks,” said Island Health.

“For the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, the 93 new cases in Greater Nanaimo were nearly double the number from the previous week,” said the health authority.

Nine more people died of COVID-19 Thursday. None of the deaths were recorded on Vancouver Island, where the death toll remains at 20.

