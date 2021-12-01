COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide latest update

Victoria -

B.C. health officials will provide an update on the province's efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced 358 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 57 cases found in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Tuesday, there were 2,889 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 539 active cases in the Island Health region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 471 active cases Tuesday, including 106 in the South Island, 212 in the Central Island and 153 in the North Island.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the province Tuesday, leaving B.C.'s pandemic death toll to stand at 2,333.

Since the pandemic began, 119 deaths have been reported in the Island Health region.

As of Tuesday, 54 people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 15 patients who require critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Health officials say 84.8 per cent of British Columbians aged five and older have received one doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.7 per cent have received two doses as of Tuesday.

