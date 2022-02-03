COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide latest pandemic data

The British Columbia Health Ministry will provide the latest data on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province Thursday.

The update is expected in a written news release after 3 p.m.

It follows Wednesday's news that 18 more people died of the disease in B.C., including six deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,643 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 177 people in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 120 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

That total is down from 151 reported Tuesday, but up from 87 confirmed last week on Jan. 26.

Eight people were in intensive care with COVID-19 Wednesday, up from seven confirmed on Tuesday but down from 10 reported on Jan. 26.

NEW CASES

B.C. health officials said 222 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, among 1,776 cases found across the province.

There are currently 25,959 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,593 active cases in Island Health.

VACCINATIONS

As of Wednesday, roughly 90 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.1 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 47 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses, according to the Ministry of Health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.