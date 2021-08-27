VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials will provide their final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday as active cases of the disease continue to rise on Vancouver Island and across the province.

The update will come in a written statement after 2 p.m.

It follows Thursday’s announcement that health officials had identified 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region and 724 new cases across B.C.

Active cases in the island region reached a four-month high Thursday as the Delta variant has fuelled rising case numbers.

There are now 5,640 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 502 active cases in the Vancouver Island region. The last time the island region’s active case count was over 500 was in mid-April.

Island Health identified the locations of 451 active cases in the region Thursday, including 194 in the South Island, 182 in the Central Island and 75 in the North Island.

There were two more deaths related to COVID-19 in B.C. on Thursday. Both deaths were recorded in the Interior Health region, according to the health ministry.

Since the pandemic began, 1,804 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 43 in the Vancouver Island region.

Twenty-four people are in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, including 12 patients in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Approximately 83.7 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 75.6 per cent have received two doses.

Between Aug. 11 and Aug. 24, people who are not fully vaccinated accounted for 82.4 per cent of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases and 86.4 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

Health officials have administered 7,390,103 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. since December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.