VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s health ministry will provide its final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday afternoon.

The update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix is expected to come in a written statement shortly after 3 p.m.

The statement follows Thursday’s announcement that 75 new COVID-19 cases were found in B.C., including one more case in the Vancouver Island region.

Health officials have now confirmed 147,346 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began, including 5,157 cases found in the island region.

There are currently 36 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, including four people in hospital and two more in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health identified the locations of 25 active cases Thursday, including nine in the South Island, 15 in the Central Island and one in the North Island.

Health officials said three more people died of COVID-19 in B.C. on Thursday, bringing the province's death toll to 1,747. None of the deaths were reported in the Vancouver Island region, where 41 people have died since the pandemic began.

Approximately 77.5 per cent of adults in B.C. have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 76 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first shot.

Meanwhile, 25.9 per cent of adults have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 24.2 per cent of those aged 12 and older have received both doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.