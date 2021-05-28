VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will release an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. on Friday afternoon.

The update will be released as a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, health officials announced 378 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including nine found in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 133 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including 11 people in hospital and two more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 92 active cases Thursday, including 32 in the South Island, 37 in the Central Island and 23 in the North Island.

B.C. has now reported 143,264 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 5,036 confirmed in the Island Health region.

Health officials say seven people died of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the province's death toll to 1,690. None of the deaths were reported in the Island Health region, where 40 people have died since the pandemic began.

B.C. has now administered 3,032,811 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 156,730 secondary doses.

As of Thursday, approximately 65.8 per cent of B.C. adults had received their first dose of vaccine.

B.C. top doctor said Thursday that the province would be shortening the interval between first and second vaccine doses from 13 to 16 weeks down to roughly eight weeks, as the province receives a steadier supplier of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.