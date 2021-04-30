VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday afternoon.

The update is expected to come in a written form after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, health officials announced 853 new cases of COVID-19, including 30 identified on Vancouver Island.

There are now 325 active COVID-19 cases in the Vancouver Island region, including 24 people in hospital and seven more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 264 active cases Thursday, including 166 in the South Island, 80 in the Central Island and 18 in the North Island.

One more person died of the virus Thursday in the Interior Health region, health officials said. Since the pandemic began 1,577 have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 36 people on Vancouver Island.

B.C. has now administered 1,749,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 90,296 second doses.

Health officials say that the province's immunization program will ramp up next month, with the promise of more Pfizer vaccine doses and the addition of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The additional shipments of vaccine means that all B.C. adults will be able to receive their first dose of vaccine by mid-June, ahead of the province's original estimate of July 1.

As of Thursday, approximately 38.6 per cent of all eligible British Columbians had received their first dose of vaccine, according to Health Minister Adrian Dix.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.