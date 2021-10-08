COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide final update before long weekend

Victoria -

B.C. health officials will release an update on new COVID-19 cases, immunization rates and other relevant information Friday afternoon.

The update is expected to be released as a written statement after 2 p.m.

On Thursday, the province announced 624 new cases of COVID-19 over a 24-hour period, including 79 new cases found in the Island Health region.

The update brought B.C.'s number of active COVID-19 cases to 5,929, including 770 active cases in the island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 616 active cases Thursday, including 310 in the South Island, 248 in the Central Island and 58 in the North Island.

On Thursday, the province reported four more deaths related to COVID-19, including one death in the Island Health region.

As of Thursday, 43 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, 22 of whom required critical care.

Approximately 88.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.1 per cent have received two doses, health officials said Thursday.

On Thursday evening, Island Health also announced that a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in Victoria was over.

There are currently no active outbreaks at health-care facilities in the island region.

