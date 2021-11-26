COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide final case update of the week

Victoria -

Health officials in British Columbia will provide an update Friday on the latest cases of COVID-19.

The update is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m. and will be the final case update of the week.

If follows Thursday's announcement that 424 new COVID-19 cases were found in B.C., including 63 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 3,061 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 429 active cases in the island region, according to the B.C. Health Ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 366 active cases Thursday, including 82 in the South Island, 194 in the Central Island and 90 in the North Island.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there are currently 52 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 14 patients in critical care.

Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in B.C. on Thursday. Two were reported in the Fraser Health region and one was identified in the Interior Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,316 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. including, 119 deaths in the Island Health region.

According to the health ministry, 91 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.5 per cent have received two doses.

As of Thursday, B.C. has confirmed a total of 216,758 COVID-19 cases, including 12,349 cases recorded in the Island Health region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.