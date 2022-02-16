COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide case update as restrictions lift

B.C. health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

The update is expected to come as a written statement after 3 p.m. At 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, a range of health orders are also expected to lift in B.C., including an end to capacity limits at fitness centers, indoor gatherings, restaurants, and nightclubs.

Dancing and mingling between tables will also be allowed at clubs, bars and restaurants.

The end of these health orders was announced Tuesday afternoon, when provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced that full capacity could return to indoor venues, such as movie theatres and arenas, and to organized events such as weddings and funeral receptions.

On Tuesday, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Island Health, though two were reported in B.C. in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,766 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 202 deaths in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

On Tuesday, 82 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, down from 92 confirmed a week prior on Feb. 8.

Fourteen patients were in critical care in Island Health Tuesday, up from 10 recorded on Feb. 8.

NEW CASES

There were 78 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the Island Health region Tuesday and 519 new cases reported provincewide.

However, the Health Ministry said a data error over the weekend means the total number of cases recorded on Tuesday was actually 246 but it did not include cases from Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health.

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, roughly 90.4 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged five and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.3 percent had received two doses.

Meanwhile, 55.5 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older had received three doses Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.