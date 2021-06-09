VICTORIA -- B.C.'s top health officials will release a written update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.

The update is expected to be released after 3 p.m. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will return for a live briefing Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, health officials announced 165 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 10 that were found in the Vancouver Island region.

B.C. has now reported 145,695 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 5,086 of which were confirmed in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 64 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, according to the BCCDC, including three people in hospital, none of whom require critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 29 active cases Tuesday, including 17 in the South Island, eight in the Central Island and four in the North Island.

No COVID-19-related deaths occurred Tuesday, according to health officials, leaving the province's death toll to stand at 1,722. Since the pandemic began, 41 people have died of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island.

As of Tuesday, approximately 74.2 per cent of adults in B.C. had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 71.9 per cent of everyone aged 12 and older.

