VICTORIA -- Health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The update is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The update follows Tuesday’s announcement that 849 new COVID-19 cases were found across B.C. over a 24-hour period, including 29 cases on Vancouver Island.

There are now 403 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, including 29 people in hospital and five more in critical care.

Island Health has identified the locations of 326 of the active cases, including 194 in the South Island, 94 in the Central Island and 38 in the North Island.

The island region has now recorded 4,370 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Health officials have confirmed 6,179 COVID-19 variant cases in B.C. since variants of concern first emerged in the province, while officials have administered 1,414,644 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 88,263 secondary doses.

Dix and Henry are cautioning British Columbians that COVID-19 transmission levels are still concerningly high as the province grapples with the third wave of the pandemic.

"At the current rates of transmission, our health-care workers and hospitals are getting pushed to the limits to support the many people with COVID-19 who require care," said Dix and Henry on Tuesday.

Health officials are asking that people stay within their own health authority and are reminding residents that restrictions on travel within the province will be introduced on Friday.

B.C. will begin tightening restrictions on travel within the province and BC Ferries will be contacting customers to make sure that they are not travelling for non-essential reasons.

Meanwhile, the province's temporary restrictions on indoor dining and indoor group fitness classes, which were announced in March, have been extended until May.

Currently, all of the new health orders are set to expire on May 25, the last day of the Victoria Day long weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.