COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide 3 days' worth of updates

British Columbia health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday afternoon.

The update is expected to come as a written statement after 3 p.m., and will cover the number of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths that were reported over the weekend.

On Friday, 12 people died of COVID-19 in B.C., including one person in the Vancouver Island region.

The update brought B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,851, including 212 deaths in the island region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Friday, 599 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C., including 96 patients in critical care.

On Vancouver Island, 67 people were in hospital, down from 68 reported Thursday and 71 recorded a week prior on Feb. 18.

Six patients were receiving critical care in Island Health Friday, the same total reported Thursday and down from 12 confirmed on Feb. 18.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90.6 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged five and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, while 86.1 per cent had received two doses.

Meanwhile, 55.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older had received three doses of vaccine as of Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.