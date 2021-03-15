VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials will return to the podium Monday to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will cover three days of new COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and deaths since Friday.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 3 p.m.

On Friday, health officials announced 648 new cases of COVID-19, including 32 on Vancouver Island.

There have now been 2,686 cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths recorded in the island region since the pandemic began.

There were 258 active cases of the virus in the Island Health region Friday, including 11 people in hospital and one in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 229 of the active cases Friday, including 109 cases in the Central Island, 78 cases in the South Island and 42 cases in the North Island.

Over the weekend, the B.C. government said age-based bookings for COVID-19 vaccinations are one week ahead of schedule and seniors aged 84 and older, plus Indigenous elders 65 and up, can make an appointment for a shot.

The Health Ministry says those 83 and older can make an appointment Tuesday and the age eligibility drops daily until anyone 80 and older can make arrangements for a COVID-19 jab by the end of the week.

Added staff at call centres across B.C. have helped speed up the process and the province says the centres are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.