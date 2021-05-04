VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s top health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The announcement is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The update follows Monday’s announcement that 2,174 new COVID-19 cases were found across B.C. over the weekend, including 61 cases on Vancouver Island.

The Island Health region has now recorded 4,726 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 265 active cases on Vancouver Island, including 15 people in hospital and five more in critical care.

Health officials revealed Monday that 15 people died of COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend, bringing the province's death toll to 1,596.

One death was reported on Vancouver Island, bringing the region’s pandemic death toll to 38.

B.C. has now administered 1,877,330 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 91,731 secondary doses.

Henry says B.C. has reached a "new and encouraging point in our vaccine supply," with more than one million doses of vaccine expected to arrive throughout the month of May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.