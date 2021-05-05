VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s top health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The announcement is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The update follows Tuesday’s announcement that 697 new COVID-19 cases were found across B.C. over the past 24 hours, including 19 cases on Vancouver Island.

The Island Health region has now recorded 4,726 cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths since the pandemic began.

There are currently 257 active cases in the island region, including 16 people in hospital and five in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 203 active cases Tuesday, including 102 in the South Island, 79 in the Central Island and 22 in the North Island.

One more person in B.C. died of the disease Tuesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,597.

B.C. has now administered 1,910,162 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 92,224 secondary doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.