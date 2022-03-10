COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials provide update on cases, hospitalizations

British Columbia health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

The update comes after health officials announced that B.C. would be lifting its mask mandate on Friday, and ending its vaccine passport system on April 8.

The province says changes to pandemic guidelines will also be coming to the K-12 system and daycares once students return from spring break.

Health officials made the announcements at a live briefing Thursday. The announcement began at 12:30 p.m. and can be streamed live on this page.

The update follows a statement from the Health Ministry on Wednesday announcing 14 more COVID-19 deaths in B.C., including five deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

B.C.'s pandemic death toll stands at 2,929 deaths, including 227 in the island region.

LATEST CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Another 274 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Wednesday, including 77 cases in Island Health.

Some 405 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, including 58 people in intensive care.

On Vancouver Island, 53 people were in hospital with the illness Wednesday, down from 57 reported Tuesday and 60 confirmed a week ago on March 2.

Four patients are currently receiving critical care in Island Health, up from three reported Tuesday and three recorded on March 2.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 9, 104 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 13 patients who required intensive care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Wednesday, 90.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.6 per cent have received two doses.

Approximately 56.3 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.