VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s top health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 in their final update of the week on Friday.

The announcement is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The case update follows Thursday’s announcement that 694 new COVID-19 cases were found across B.C. over the past 24 hours, including 17 cases on Vancouver Island.

The Island Health region has now recorded 4,784 cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths since the pandemic began.

Transmission rates across Vancouver Island have been in steady decline since early last month, when a high of 80 new cases was reported on April 9.

There are currently 240 active cases in the island region, including 15 people in hospital and five in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 187 active cases Thursday, including 93 in the South Island, 74 in the Central Island and 20 in the North Island.

B.C. was expected to reach a vaccination milestone on Thursday, with over two million vaccines administered, representing nearly half of over 4.3 million eligible residents.

“This is very good news,” Henry said Thursday. “Our immunizations are going up quickly and our ages for those who are eligible for the vaccine are coming down.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.