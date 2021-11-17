COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide update on new cases

Victoria -

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The update is expected to come in a written statement from the Health Ministry after 3 p.m.

It follows Tuesday's discovery of 338 new cases of the disease in B.C., including 42 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are considering the “harmonization” of COVID-19 restrictions across the province heading into winter.

Henry told a news conference Tuesday she expects there will be some additional restrictions in areas where transmission remains high and immunization rates are low, such as the Northern Health region, parts of the Interior and the eastern Fraser Valley.

She says colder weather is pushing people indoors for gatherings and it's important that people take extra precautions, including wearing face coverings.

Henry says she anticipates that Health Canada will be issuing recommendations on the use of COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 11 years old soon, and that there will be enough doses for more than 300,000 kids in that age range.

There are now 3,568 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 513 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 430 active cases Tuesday, including 89 in the South Island, 237 in the Central Island and 104 in the North Island.

One more death from the disease was reported in B.C. on Tuesday. The victim died in the Fraser Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,274 people have died of COVID-19 in the province, including 115 deaths in the Island Health region.

There are currently 58 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 13 people in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

As of Tuesday, 90.7 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.8 per cent have received two doses.

- With files from The Canadian Press

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.