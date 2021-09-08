VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and across the province.

The update will come in a written statement from the B.C. health ministry after 2 p.m.

It follows Tuesday’s announcement that 202 new cases were found in the island region, among 2,425 cases found across British Columbia over the long weekend.

There are currently 5,465 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 501 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 384 active cases in the region Tuesday, including 157 in the South Island, 160 in the Central Island and 67 in the North Island.

Fifteen more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in B.C. over the weekend, including four deaths in the Island Health region. Six people died in the Interior Health region, while three died in the Fraser Health region and two died in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 1,842 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 52 in the Vancouver Island region.

Seventeen people are in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and nine patients are in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There are currently 21 active outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities, including one outbreak on Vancouver Island.

The outbreak at the Sunset Lodge care home in Victoria has grown to 36 cases and four residents have died of the illness.

https://vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca/3-more-residents-die-of-covid-19-at-victoria-care-home-1.5577467

As of Tuesday, 85.1 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.6 per cent have received two doses.

Health officials have administered 7,545,871 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. since December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.