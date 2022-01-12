COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health Ministry to provide update

The B.C. Ministry of Health will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours on Wednesday afternoon.

The update is expected to come as a written statement after 3 p.m.

As of Tuesday, 65 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, a slight increase from the 61 reported on Jan. 4.

Of the patients in hospital, 11 were receiving critical care Tuesday, a decrease from the 15 in intensive care one week prior.

Roughly one month ago, on Dec. 10, Island Health reported 34 patients in hospital, nine of whom required critical care.

On Tuesday, health officials said 2,239 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, including 562 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

However, with testing system at its limits in the province, the actual number of new cases is likely many times higher.

According to Dr. Brian Conway, actual case numbers are at least five times higher than confirmed daily case counts from the province.

Tuesday's update brought B.C.'s number of confirmed active cases to 36,087, including 4,330 active case in the island region.

Three deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded across the province Tuesday, including one in Fraser Health, one in Interior Health and one in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,449 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 147 in the Island Health region.

As of Tuesday, 88.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.2 per cent have received two doses.

Across the province, 28.6 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have received three doses of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.