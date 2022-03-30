COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health Ministry to provide mid-week update

The latest data on new COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other relevant information will be released by the B.C. Health Ministry on Wednesday afternoon.

The update is expected to come in a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, one COVID-19 death was recorded in the province in the Northern Health region.

The update brought B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,990, including 238 deaths in Island Health.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Another 287 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in British Columbia on Tuesday, including 63 cases in Island Health.

As of Tuesday, there were 273 people in hospital with the illness in B.C., including 46 patients in critical care.

On Vancouver Island, 42 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including four patients receiving intensive care.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, while 87.3 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, roughly 57.5 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.