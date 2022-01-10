COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health Ministry to provide first update of the week

On Monday afternoon, B.C. health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations and other relevant data recorded over the weekend.

The update is expected to come in a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Friday, B.C. confirmed 3,144 new cases of COVID-19, including 475 identified in the Vancouver Island region.

The update brought B.C.'s number of active cases to 33,184 Friday, including a record-setting 3,906 active cases in the Island Health region.

As of Friday, 59 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 13 patients in critical care.

Nine deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the province Friday, including two in the island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,439 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 147 in the Island Health region.

According to the Ministry of Health, 88.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, while 83.1 per cent have received two doses.

Across the province, 25.2 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have received three doses of vaccine Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.