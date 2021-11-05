COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health Ministry to provide final update of the week

Victoria -

Health officials in British Columbia will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday afternoon.

The update is expected to be released as a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, health officials identified 596 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 54 cases found in the Vancouver Island region.

The update brought B.C.'s number of active COVID-19 cases to 4,451, including 618 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Island Health data identified the locations of 517 active cases Thursday, including 126 in the South Island, 323 in the Central Island and 68 in the North Island.

Eight COVID-19 deaths were reported in B.C. Thursday. Three deaths were reported in Fraser Health, three deaths occurred in Northern Health and two deaths were confirmed in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,200 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 97 deaths in the Island Health region.

On Thursday afternoon, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also presented the latest COVID-19 modelling data for the province.

Nov. 4, 2021: (Province of B.C.)

As of Thursday, roughly 90.1 per cent of all eligible British Columbians have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.6 per cent have received two doses, according to the Health Ministry.

