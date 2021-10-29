COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health Ministry to provide final update of the week

Victoria -

The latest update on new COVID-19 cases, immunizations and hospitalizations in British Columbia will be released on Friday afternoon.

The update is expected to come as a written statement after 3 p.m.

Friday's update comes one day after the Island Health region reported a record-setting 114 new cases of COVID-19 over a 24-hour period.

The new cases were among 758 cases found across the province Thursday.

As of Thursday, there were 4,961 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 586 active cases in the island region, according to the Health Ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 488 active cases Thursday, including 141 in the South Island, 298 in the Central Island and 49 in the North Island.

Ten more COVID-19 deaths were recorded in B.C. Thursday, none of which were located in the Vancouver Island region.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 55 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the island region Thursday, including 26 patients who required critical care.

Approximately 89.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.9 per cent have received two dose, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.