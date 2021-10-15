COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide final update of the week
Health officials in British Columbia will provide their final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday.
The update will identify new cases of the disease found in the province over the last 24 hours. It is expected to come in a written statement after 3 p.m.
On Thursday, the health ministry identified 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region and 580 new cases across the province.
There are currently 5,348 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 625 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.
Island Health data identified the locations of 485 active cases Thursday, including 217 in the South Island, 215 in the Central Island and 53 in the North Island.
Nine deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in B.C. on Thursday, including two deaths in the Island Health region.
Forty-nine people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 27 patients in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.
Since the pandemic began, 2,042 people have died of COVID-19 in the province, including 80 deaths reported out of the island region.
On Thursday afternoon, health officials announced new regional health orders in the Northern Health area.
Restrictions on personal gathering sizes, event capacity, and hours that eateries can serve alcohol were announced.
Further details on the temporary health orders, which are in effect as of midnight, Oct. 15, until Nov. 19, can be found here.
According to B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, 58 people have recently been transferred out of hospitals in Northern Health to other health authorities, with the "majority" of patients being sent to Island Health facilities.
As of Thursday, approximately 89 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received two doses.
The province has administered 8,008,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its vaccination campaign in December.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide final update of the week
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
U.K. lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting with constituents
A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, an attack that united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
U.S. land border reopening to Canadians Nov. 8: What you need to know
Starting Nov. 8, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020. Here's what we know so far.
NEW | House of Commons seats to increase from 338 to 342 as early as 2024
Canadians will be electing more MPs across the country as soon as 2024, as the House of Commons seat count is going to be increasing from 338 to 342. While most provinces' seat counts remain unchanged, Alberta will be gaining the most new ridings, while Quebec will be losing one.
NEW | Alta. woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of toddler
A two-year-old’s death in central Alberta has been ruled a homicide.
BREAKING | 47 employees at Ottawa’s children’s hospital suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandate
Forty-seven employees at Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario have been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.
William Shatner says Prince William is 'missing the point' of space tourism
William Shatner said said Prince William has 'got the wrong idea' by saying that solving problems on Earth should be prioritized over tourist trips to space.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Hundreds of samples from Ontario grocery stores examined for coronavirus; all test negative
A new study tested more than 900 samples from high-touch surfaces in Ontario grocery stores for SARS-CoV-2 and found zero positive results, suggesting the risk of exposure to the virus in grocery stores is low.
Vancouver
-
Justin Trudeau to visit B.C. First Nation weeks after Truth and Reconciliation day apology
The prime minister will be visiting a B.C. First Nation next week, after calling a vacation he took in the province on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a 'mistake.'
-
Charges to be considered after caught-on-camera arrest leads to 'significant public scrutiny': police watchdog
B.C.'s police watchdog has filed a report asking for charges to be considered against an officer following a caught-on-camera arrest that led to public scrutiny.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at hospital in B.C. region dealing with surge of cases
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a hospital in Northern B.C., which has been dealing with a surge in cases, overwhelmed health care and new restrictions.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | Alta. woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of toddler
A two-year-old’s death in central Alberta has been ruled a homicide.
-
Flu shot bookings open in Alberta, appointments start on Monday
Alberta health officials are encouraging Albertans to get their flu shot as soon as they can.
-
Woman's disappearance in July ruled suspicious 3 months later
The disappearance of an Edmonton woman is being investigated by homicide detectives.
Calgary
-
NEW
NEW | Alta. woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of toddler
A two-year-old’s death in central Alberta has been ruled a homicide.
-
3 men injured in 'random' downtown attacks, CTrain service disrupted: Calgary police
Calgary police say three people were injured in a series of random attacks in the downtown core on Friday.
-
Coun. Joe Magliocca breach of trust, fraud case adjourned to November
The case against Calgary Ward 2 incumbent Coun. Joe Magliocca has been adjourned to Nov. 5.
Toronto
-
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
-
How to use Ontario's new vaccine verification app and QR codes
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
-
Hamilton police arrest six teens in connection with two fatal shootings, over 90 charges laid
Hamilton Police Service (HPS) has arrested multiple individuals in connection with two daylight brazen shootings that took the lives of 17-year-old Keden Bond and 20-year-old Sabir Omer over the summer.
Montreal
-
Forged Ontario vaccine documents prompt Quebec to adapt passport verification process
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Vaccination passport required at Quebec health-care institutions starting today
As of this Friday, people aged 13 and over must present their vaccination passport in order to access several health and social services institutions in Quebec.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy rain and a big pattern change on the way for the weekend
Get ready to break out your cozy clothes as 'real' fall weather moves in for the weekend.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick pastor expected in court over alleged COVID-19 public health breaches
A New Brunswick pastor is in court Friday after public health officials accused his congregation of breaking masking rules and other COVID-19 health orders.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases rise to 199
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 199.
-
Nova Scotia introduces legislation prohibiting anti-vaccine protests near hospitals, pharmacies
Protests that block access to hospitals and other health-care facilities could soon be banned in Nova Scotia under newly proposed legislation.
Winnipeg
-
4 deaths, 92 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba Friday
Manitoba reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
-
Northern Manitoba community asking for help amid rise in COVID-19 cases
A northern Manitoba community is looking for government help amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.
-
New building coming to Manitoba's Boundary Trails Health Centre
The Manitoba government is expanding the Boundary Trails Health Centre, including constructing a new building.
Saskatoon
-
Greg Fertuck said he dragged his wife’s body into the bushes, undercover officer testifies
Court heard new details Thursday about where a man accused of murdering his wife allegedly put the body.
-
Missing Saskatoon man found dead
A missing Saskatoon man has been found dead, police say.
-
Two teens charged with second degree murder after 'suspicious' death in Sask.
Two teens are facing several charges, including second-degree murder, for allegedly killing a 55-year-old man.
Regina
-
Proof of vaccination to be required in Sask. fast food restaurants, liquor stores
The Government of Saskatchewan has added more businesses, including fast food restaurants and liquor stores, to the list of spaces that will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Saskatchewan Provincial Parks have seen record visitation in 2021
While there are still a few months left in 2021, Saskatchewan Provincial Parks said it has already seen more than one million visits this year, setting a new record.
-
Province looking to public for input on future of Wascana Centre
The provincial government will look to the public in 2022 for input on what the future of Wascana Centre looks like.
London
-
SUV ends up in Tobermory Harbour via boat ramp
A rainy and stormy night contributed to an SUV ending up in Georgian Bay Thursday night.
-
OPP looking for federal offender known to frequent London, Ont.
The OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is looking for a federal offender, known to frequent London, Ont.
-
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure on recent Air Canada flight
The Porcupine Health Unit is advising the public of a high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 related to a recent flight.
-
North Bay police seize more than $348K in illicit drugs
A 38-year-old North Bay man is facing several drug-related charges after police seized more than $384,000 in illegal drugs during a combined operation Thursday.
-
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
Kitchener
-
Nearly 160,000 Waterloo Region residents not yet immunized against COVID-19
Nearly 160,000 Waterloo Region residents are either not fully immunized against COVID-19 or are not yet eligible for the jab, the health unit says.
-
Another 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region
Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the area total to 19,890.
-
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.