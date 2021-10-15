COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide final update of the week

Victoria -

Health officials in British Columbia will provide their final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday.

The update will identify new cases of the disease found in the province over the last 24 hours. It is expected to come in a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, the health ministry identified 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region and 580 new cases across the province.

There are currently 5,348 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 625 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 485 active cases Thursday, including 217 in the South Island, 215 in the Central Island and 53 in the North Island.

Nine deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in B.C. on Thursday, including two deaths in the Island Health region.

Forty-nine people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 27 patients in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Since the pandemic began, 2,042 people have died of COVID-19 in the province, including 80 deaths reported out of the island region.

On Thursday afternoon, health officials announced new regional health orders in the Northern Health area.

Restrictions on personal gathering sizes, event capacity, and hours that eateries can serve alcohol were announced.

Further details on the temporary health orders, which are in effect as of midnight, Oct. 15, until Nov. 19, can be found here.

According to B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, 58 people have recently been transferred out of hospitals in Northern Health to other health authorities, with the "majority" of patients being sent to Island Health facilities.

As of Thursday, approximately 89 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received two doses.

The province has administered 8,008,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its vaccination campaign in December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.