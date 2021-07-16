VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, immunizations and more on Friday afternoon.

The update will come as a written statement after 2 p.m.

On Thursday, B.C. added 54 new cases of COVID-19, including five cases located in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 650 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 29 in the island region, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Island Health identified the locations of 28 active cases Thursday, including 15 in the South Island, nine in the Central Island and four in the North Island.

On Thursday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control said that two people were in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, and one more was in critical care.

On Friday morning, Island Health announced that it had administered more than one-million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Approximately 78 per cent of people aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of vaccine in the island region, while 48 per cent have received both doses, according to Island Health.

"Our vaccine supply is good and we are determined to get 85 per cent of our population fully vaccinated," said Island Health Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Richard Stanwick in a statement.