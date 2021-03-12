VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are slated to release a written update on COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

The update will cover new cases, deaths, and immunizations and is expected to be released after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, health officials announced 569 new cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 41 found on Vancouver Island.

There are now 251 active cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, including seven people in hospital and one person in critical care.

Island Health released the locations of 219 of the active cases Thursday. Sixty-five are in the South Island, 112 are in the Central Island and 41 are in the North Island.

Easing restrictions

Friday's update comes one day after health officials announced a restart of small outdoor social gatherings and provided an update on the latest COVID-19 modelling data.

On Thursday, Henry said that groups of up to 10 people could begin meeting outdoors effective immediately, so long as it was the same group of 10 people each time.

"This means your children can have a playdate with your friends over the March break, but with your same group of friends," she said.

"You can meet with friends outside, have a chat, have a connection, have a picnic in the park with your grandparents."

She stressed that indoor gatherings and all other restrictions at businesses and restaurants remain in effect.

She added that masks must still be worn while outdoors, and people are still required to remain at least six feet apart from one another. Outdoor gatherings include settings like parks or home backyards, according to the province.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.