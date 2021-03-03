VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials are slated to release a written update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.

The update will cover recent cases, deaths, outbreaks and immunizations, and is expected to be released after 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, health officials announced 438 cases of COVID-19, including 19 found on Vancouver Island.

Across the island, 330 COVID-19 cases are currently considered active. Island Health has released the approximate locations of 291 of the active cases. As of Tuesday, 44 active cases were identified in the South Island, 170 were active in the Central Island and 77 were located in the North Island.

No one died of COVID-19 on the island Tuesday, though two people died of the virus across the province.

Seventeen people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, while one other person is receiving critical care.

Twenty-six people have died of COVID-19 in the health authority since the pandemic began, while 2,065 have recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.