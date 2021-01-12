VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will release a written statement after 3 p.m., revealing the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks across B.C.

Their update comes after 59 new COVID-19 cases were identified in the Island Health region over the weekend. The health ministry on Monday also announced one more death related to the virus on Vancouver Island.

There are now 186 active cases of the virus across the Island Health region. Most of the cases, 117, are located in the Central Island. The South Island has reported 37 active cases while the North Island has confirmed 32.

Several COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes were declared over the weekend, including one on Vancouver Island.

The new outbreak is located at Hart House in Victoria, which is owned and operated by Trillium Communities. So far, just one staff member has tested positive for the virus at Hart House, and no residents have displayed symptoms of COVID-19, Island Health said Saturday.

