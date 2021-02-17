VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will release a written update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.

The update is expected after 3 p.m., with information on new cases, deaths and immunizations.

On Tuesday, health officials announced 58 more cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, which were recorded over a four-day period.

There are now 180 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region. Island Health has released the locations of 151 of the active cases. Forty-seven are located in the South Island, 95 are in the Central Island, and nine are located in the North Island.

Across B.C., 1,533 cases were confirmed between Saturday and Tuesday. Twenty-six people died of COVID-19 over the family day weekend, including two people on Vancouver Island.

"As always, we know this is such a challenging and difficult time for families, for caregivers and for communities to lose loved ones to this virus," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who expressed her condolences Tuesday.

The Island Health region has now seen 2,009 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Twenty-two people have died over the course of the pandemic, while 1,806 have recovered on Vancouver Island.

Meanwhile, a cluster of cases at an Esquimalt naval base and two outbreaks at long-term care homes in Nanaimo remain active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.