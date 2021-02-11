VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials are slated to release a written update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday afternoon.

The update is expected after 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, B.C. recorded 469 new cases of COVID-19, 25 of which were located in the Island Health region.

There are now 269 active cases on Vancouver Island. Island Health has identified the locations of 230 of the active cases. Most of the cases, 157, are located in the Central Island, 62 are active in the South Island and 11 are ongoing in the North Island.

Six more people died of COVID-19 on B.C.’s mainland Wednesday. The Island Health region has seen 20 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began.

There are currently 21 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, and eight people are receiving critical care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.